ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department grew by two new officers Wednesday afternoon.
Officers Neal Storey and Kevin Hart swore to defend, enforce and obey the Constitution and the laws of the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the charter and ordinances of the city of Enid. The oath was administered by Judge James Long at City Hall.
Both men already are CLEET-certified and started working Tuesday, and they should be out on the streets soon after they finish going over policies and procedures.
Prior to moving to Enid, Hart, an Oklahoma City native, worked for OKC Police Department for a little over a year and saw EPD as a place where he could better himself.
“It’s a small-town feel but has a big enough police department where I can expand,” Hart said.
Storey managed an apartment complex in Yukon and was a police officer at the University of Central Oklahoma for nine months before deciding to “chase his dream” of being a police officer.
“It was always a dream of mine to go into law enforcement,” Storey said. “I joined later in life and ... Enid was a good opportunity for me, so I decided to go ahead and take that opportunity.”
Like Hart, Storey was born and raised in OKC — and the two actually met before moving to Enid.
“We oddly went to school together ... through the cops program,” Storey said. “We just showed up for our board interviews and were like, ‘Hey.’ Small world.”
After swearing in, the two said they were excited and ready to get through the training and “get out there” and get to work.
Hart said he hopes to move up a little bit and potentially go into narcotics or K9, but he’ll go “wherever the department takes” him.
“I’m just following a path, and I’ll end up where I’m supposed to end up at,” he said.
Storey wants to learn as much as he can while he’s with EPD and become a “valuable member” of the department.
“Hopefully, in five years, I’ll have learned and know a lot more about law enforcement than I do now,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll be moving up the ladder as opportunities present themselves.”
The two will start out on patrol with a field training officer, which is what Hart said he eventually wants to become.
“I would like to be an FTO,” Hart said. “I like to train, and I like to teach. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do ... I’d like to be able to go out and train some new people — teach them what to do and what not to do.”
As the two have previous experience with law enforcement, they’re both more excited and “ready to go” than nervous and are looking forward to getting to know their new home.
“Just learning how things go in Enid and learning the geography better — getting an opportunity to show (our field training officers) what we know and an opportunity to learn from them and what they know,” Storey said.
