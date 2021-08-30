Enid Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam going around.
"The scammer claims to represent the Enid Police Department and tells whoever answers that there are warrants for their arrest," EPD stated in a Facebook post Monday. "The scam continues with a request for payment to settle the warrant, asking for credit card information or asking the victim to purchase Green Dot money cards."
EPD will not call and threaten with arrest for a warrant unless payment is made, the post states. Officers may contact people with active and valid warrants but will instead ask them to turn themselves in, or officers will arrange make the arrest directly.
"We advise never providing bank account or credit card information over the phone when solicited by a caller posing as someone in a position of authority," the post states. "The same is especially true if the information being sought is done so under threat."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.