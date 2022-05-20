Enid Police Department will participate in the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign beginning May 23, 2022, and running through June 5.
During this time, which includes Memorial Day weekend, EPD will have officers out day and night enforcing seat belt and child restraint seat laws with one goal in mind — saving lives.
In 2020, 54.8% of all vehicle fatality victims were not using safety belts or child restraint devices. Among the 24,874 people injured in crashes in Oklahoma in 2020, 2,106 were not restrained.
“It is an indisputable fact that seat belts save lives,” said EPD Sgt. James Buck. “We implore Enid residents, and those traveling through town, to buckle up and ensure younger passengers are in proper restraints.”
“Seat belt enforcement isn't always the most exciting thing to do, but it's incredibly important,” Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Chris Liles, who serves as the Statewide Occupant Protection Enforcement coordinator for Oklahoma Highway Safety Office.
“There is a mentality in Oklahoma that seat belts aren't important, but the data shows people who aren't properly restrained have increased risk for serious injury or death if involved in a crash,” Liles said. “Oklahomans also need to know that our children are also just as important. They need to be properly restrained in an approved car seat, booster seat or seatbelt no matter their position in the vehicle.”
Buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from the vehicle in a crash, which almost always is deadly.
Air bags are not enough to protect you; in fact, the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill you if you’re not buckled up, Buck said. Improperly wearing a seat belt, such as putting the strap below your arm, puts you and your children at risk in a crash.
The citation for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt is $20. Having an unrestrained or improperly restrained child can result in a $115 citation.
“This is a zero-tolerance enforcement,” Buck said. “If you are stopped and not wearing a seat belt you will be cited.”
