Enid News & Eagle
Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a shoplifting suspect.
A woman used a self check-out kiosk Oct. 18 and paid for some items but pretended to scan others and did not pay for them. When confronted by store personnel, the woman left the store without the items and left in a gray Chevy Traverse.
Anyone having information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You also can text a tip to “847411.” Type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box. Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users, go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.