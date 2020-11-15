Enid News & Eagle
Enid Police Department is seeing information on a robbery that happened earlier this month.
Officers responded at 2:36 p.m. Nov. 2 to a report of a man who said he was robbed at knifepoint. The man told police he was inside his car parked in a parking lot in the 1700 block of South Van Buren when he was approached by a man who put a 3-inch pocket knife to his left shoulder and demanded money.
The man said he got out his wallet, and the robber grabbed all the cash and a money order for $290. The man described the robber as a white male, about 6 feet tall, with short brown hair spiked in the front and sores on his forehead and lower left jaw. The victim also said his assailant’s cheeks were sunken in.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case 2020-9484. Those with information also can go to the website https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously.
You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
Tips also can be sent by text to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then then message in the text box. Apple iPhone users may also go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users, go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
