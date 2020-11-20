Enid News & Eagle
Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a burglary that occurred earlier this month.
Sometime between 11 p.m. Nov. 7 and 1 a.m. Nov. 8 a burglary was committed at a residence in the 1600 block of South Jackson.
The owner said jewelry, including 17 rings, two bracelets and two necklaces, was taken, along with a jar of quarters and cash. Some of the jewelry taken was Versace, but not all items were. Estimated value of the missing jewelry is $20,300.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484.
Anyone with information also can go to https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. Tipsters can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
People can also text tips to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then the message in the text box.
Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users, go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
