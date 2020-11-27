Enid News & Eagle
Enid Police Department is seeking information on a burglary that occurred earlier this month.
On Nov. 6, Enid VFW, 612 N. Independence, reported someone damaged the door to the building and gained entry. Multiple trophies, a 36-inch long chrome sword, 100 pounds of venison, seven M1 Garand rifles modified for honor guard purposes and a coffee pot were taken.
The estimated loss and damage is $6,330.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484. Those with information also can go to the website https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
Those with information also can text tips to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then the message in the text box.
Apple iPhone users may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users, go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
