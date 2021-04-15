ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of two bomb threats made at an Enid business last month.
The first threat was made at 6:38 p.m. March 18 at Tyson Foods, 4929 E. Willow. A manager at the plant received a text message stating, “This is a bomb threat get everyone out of the building.” The plant was evacuated and a search was conducted but no bomb or device was found.
The second bomb threat occurred at 9:32 p.m. March 20, again via text message. It read: “BOMB ACTIVITY IN 1 HR,” and listed the plant’s address.
Again, a search was conducted and no device was found.
Investigators have sought information about the two numbers the threats were made from but have yet to receive it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPD. The case numbers are 2021-2177 and 2021-2235.
Those with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/police and submit a tip anonymously. Those with information also can text a tip to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then the message in the text box. Those with information also can call the non-emergency line at (580) 242-7000 and ask to relay a tip.
