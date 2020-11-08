Enid Police Department is seeking the public’s help in the investigation of a burglary to a residence that occurred last month.
Sometime Oct. 23, a home in the 300 block of East Olive was burglarized. The burglar kicked in the back door to gain access.
Items taken include a blue and black Polk sound bar, a Swiss brand laptop backpack and an Amazon Alexa Ultimate Ears. Estimated loss of items and damage is $989.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484.
You also can go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You can also Text your tip to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box. Apple iPhone users may also go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.