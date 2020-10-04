EPD seeks help in theft investigation

Enid Police Department is asking the public for help in the investigation of a theft from a local business.
On Sept. 23, Officer Mike Atchley spoke with the owner of a business in the 1100 block of Southgate.
The owner said sometime between 3:20 and 4:56 a.m., two men driving a single-cab red Ford F-150 with a rack in the bed took a black Blue-Point brand tool cart containing miscellaneous auto parts. Both of the men were wearing hats and face coverings.
Anyone having information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously.
You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You also can Text your tip to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box. Apple iPhone users also may go to the IOS app store and download the app called “Enid PD.” For Android users, go to the Android App store and download the app called “Enid PD.”
