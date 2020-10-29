Enid Police Department is asking the public for any information related to a drive-by shooting reported to the department on Tuesday night.
At 9:59 p.m., three shots were fired in the 2300 block of West Randolph, according to an EPD social media post. No injuries were reported. Responding officers found two bullet strikes to the victim’s vehicle and another bullet inside a closet in the victim’s home, according to the post.
Officers were told a possibly dark-colored four-door sedan could have been involved.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact EPD at (580) 242-7000 or Garfield County Crime Stoppers in reference to case #2020-9484.
Anyone having information that will lead to the arrest or prosecution of this, or any other, crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233 or go to the website, https://www.enid.org/services/police and submit a tip anonymously. You can earn a reward up to $1,000, will not be required to testify and will not be identified.
You can also Text your tip to “847411.” Just type EPDTIP and then your message in the text box.
