ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department recovered nearly half a million dollars in stolen building supplies and other items from a residence on South Monroe on Wednesday.
According to an EPD press release, at about 12:20 p.m. Sept. 1, detectives and patrol officers went to 1634 S. Monroe in reference to a follow-up regarding a grand larceny investigation from Lowe’s.
The follow-up generated enough information for Detective Brian Schwarzkopf to obtain a search warrant for the residence, the release states.
During the service of the search warrant, detectives discovered a large amount of lumber, building materials, appliances and other merchandise confirmed to be stolen from Lowe’s.
According to the release, 25 members of the department worked in 100-degree temperatures for several hours to recover the items, which took three flat-bed trailers to haul.
Lowe’s estimated the total loss associated with the investigation to be about $450,000, the release states. Detectives also are working to identify other victims in the case based upon the items covered at the residence.
Detectives made contact with Eduardo Pena at the residence Wednesday. He was subsequently arrested on complaints of grand larceny, knowingly concealing stolen property and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Police also spoke with Pablo Marty, the second suspect in this investigation, on Thursday morning and arrested him on complaints of grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony.
The building supplies and items weren’t stolen all at once, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.
