Enid Police Department is participating in the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign lasting for about two weeks.
The campaign began Monday and will run through June 5, 2023.
During this period of time, which includes Memorial Day weekend, EPD officers will be out day and night enforcing seat belt and child restraint seat laws with “one goal in mind — saving lives,” according to an EPD press release.
The national seat belt use rate in 2022 was 91.6%, which is good, the release states. “But we can do better. The other 8.4% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.”
Among adults from ages 18 to 34 killed while riding in the passenger seats of vehicles in 2021, more than half, or 59%, were unrestrained — one of the highest percentages of all age groups, according to the release.
And, among the 24,874 people injured in vehicle crashes in Oklahoma in 2020, 2,106 were not restrained.
“It is an indisputable fact that seat belts save lives,” EPD Sgt. James Buck said. “We implore Enid residents, and those traveling through town, to buckle up and ensure younger passengers are in proper restraints.”
Buck said that seat belt enforcement isn’t always the most exciting thing for officers to do but is incredibly important to the safety of motorists.
“There is a mentality in Oklahoma that seat belts aren’t important, but the data shows people who aren’t properly restrained have increased risk for serious injury or death if involved in a crash,” he said. “Oklahomans also need to know that our children are also just as important. They need to be properly restrained in an approved car seat, booster seat or seat belt no matter their position in the vehicle.”
Buckling up helps keep people safe and secure inside vehicles, whereas not buckling up can result in being totally ejected from vehicles in crashes, “which is almost always deadly,” according to the release.
Air bags are not enough to protect people, EPD states. In fact, the force of an air bag can seriously injure or even kill those who are not wearing a seat belt. Improperly wearing a seat belt — such as putting the strap below arms — put adults and children at-risk in crashes.
The citation for drivers and passengers not wearing a seat belt is $20, according to the release, and having an unrestrained or improperly restrained child can result in a $115 citation.
“This is a zero-tolerance enforcement,” Buck said in the release. “If you are stopped and not wearing a seat belt, you will be cited.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.