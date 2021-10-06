ENID, Okla. — Despite the city’s change to an online open records request system, Enid residents still can fill out a paper form or directly contact city offices to ask for publicly available records.
Those forms are available at the city clerk and Enid Police Department offices for the public to request official documents and other materials “the old-fashioned way,” EPD officials said during a city commission study session Tuesday to clarify the new GovQA online system that launched this week.
That form is also downloadable online at www.enid.org/i-want-to/request-a-an/request-open-record-pdf.
Members of the public do not have to give their name or address when making a request, but officials recommend providing those or a phone number in case they need to be contacted about inspection or payment.
Under Oklahoma Open Records Act, anyone requesting records will not be charged a research fee if doing so in the public interest. Requesters also will not be charged for copies before inspecting the records themselves.
EPD Capt. Ryan Singleton said records requests will continue to go to EPD public information officer Cass Rains or to Vanessa Burchardt, with the city attorney’s office. Rains and Burchardt also will enter any in-person requests into the new system.
Police staff can make redactions of sensitive material such as names or Social Security numbers directly on the city of Enid’s new GovQA records management system webpage, Singleton said.
If a record with sensitive information is requested outside of EPD, such as a 911 call or transcript, Rains would send the coordinator the request and ask for any redactions.
Singleton said Burchardt approached EPD in early 2021 about adopting the new GovQA software to replace what Singleton called an “antiquated” system.
The public previously was unable to directly make requests online through the city or the police department, Singleton said — instead, EPD would send an email, tell them copy costs and be sent money through snail mail.
“We were in the 20th century, and now it’s in the 21st century,” he said.
EPD staff also would hear that people had never received their records, which were impossible to track.
“Transparency is one thing, but if it takes forever to get it, it seems not so transparent,” Mayor George Pankonin said.
Now, residents can fill out and track records requests online; however, the new system doesn’t yet have a process for people to pay online for records for which they wish to have physical copies.
Singleton said City Clerk Summer Anderson is working with the software company Invoice Cloud over adding a credit card payment system.
Rains later said he had earlier on Tuesday processed requests for two four-page accident reports that he still had to invoice for $1 each — 25 cents a photocopied page, as per state statute.
“It’s gonna be a whole lot better after online payments,” Rains said. “(GovQA’s) another opportunity for transparency.”
