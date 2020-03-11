Enid Police Department officers have been sharing rides with students this week to ensure students' safety as they get on and off the bus.
Enid Police Department Sgt. Eric Reddick, who supervises the department's traffic division, said the department had received some complaints from concerned residents and bus drivers about motorists overtaking stopped school buses.
He said the department's officers have conducted special assignments this week specifically targeting the city's ordinance about passing stopped buses.
According to city ordinance, "The driver of a vehicle meeting or overtaking a school bus that is stopped to take on or discharge school children, and on which the red loading signals are in operation, is to stop his vehicle before it reaches the school bus and not proceed until the loading signals are deactivated and then proceed past such school bus at a speed which is reasonable and with due caution for the safety of such school children and other occupants."
The ordinance is punishable by a fine of up to $500. Reddick warned those issued the citation also could have their licenses "immediately suspended" as a result of the citation.
"We're targeting the school bus ordinance for the safety of the children," he said. "We will continue to vigorously enforce this ordinance."
Over the past three days, officers issued eight citations for infractions observed on a single bus route.
“I want to remind drivers that all traffic, whether it be a two-lane road or four-lane road, for example Grand, Oakwood or Willow, all lanes of travel have to stop because kids come from both sides of the street to get on the bus,” Reddick said.
