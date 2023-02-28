ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officers arrested three juveniles at gunpoint at a local Sonic Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, after the teens were accused of stealing a vehicle.
Police received a report at about 3 p.m. Tuesday of a stolen vehicle from behind a business in the 2100 block of West Garriott, according to an EPD spokesman. The EPD dispatcher contacted OnStar, which was able to locate the vehicle at the Sonic Drive-In at 1502 E. Garriott and lock the ignition.
Officers arrived and ordered the vehicle's occupants to exit and took the three juveniles into custody. A 17-year-old boy was in the driver’s seat and was arrested on a complaint of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The others, a 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were arrested on complaints of joyriding. One of the 15-year-olds also was arrested on a complaint of knowingly concealing stolen property, according to EPD, after items from the vehicle were found in the teen's possession.
