ENID, Okla. — The motorcyclist injured in a Saturday collision was either racing another motorcycle or driving fast before his vehicle collided into a truck on Cleveland, police reported.
Triston Haley, 24, of Enid, was heading westbound on Oklahoma and failed to stop at the stop sign east of the intersection with Cleveland, Enid Police Department reported Monday.
Haley’s 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle then began a hard brake after going across the railroad tracks. It left about 95 feet of tire skids on the pavement before Haley lost control and laid the motorcycle on its side, according to EPD.
Haley then skidded another 45 feet before colliding with a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by William Phares, who was northbound on Cleveland and making a left turn onto Oklahoma.
Phares, 75, of Enid, was not reported injured in the collision. Haley, however, sustained head injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Oakwood Mall by Life EMS to be Mediflighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, EPD reported.
