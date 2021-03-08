collision 1_AE

First responders stand near a downed motorcycle at the intersection of Cleveland and Oklahoma after it was struck by a vehicle Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Enid.

 Alexander Ewald{&pipe}Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — The motorcyclist injured in a Saturday collision was either racing another motorcycle or driving fast before his vehicle collided into a truck on Cleveland, police reported.

Triston Haley, 24, of Enid, was heading westbound on Oklahoma and failed to stop at the stop sign east of the intersection with Cleveland, Enid Police Department reported Monday.

Haley’s 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle then began a hard brake after going across the railroad tracks. It left about 95 feet of tire skids on the pavement before Haley lost control and laid the motorcycle on its side, according to EPD.

Haley then skidded another 45 feet before colliding with a 2006 Ford F-150 driven by William Phares, who was northbound on Cleveland and making a left turn onto Oklahoma.

Phares, 75, of Enid, was not reported injured in the collision. Haley, however, sustained head injuries and was treated at the scene before being taken to Oakwood Mall by Life EMS to be Mediflighted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, EPD reported.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you