An man was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center to be checked out after he apparently fired a shotgun in the air several times in the 1700 block of East Maine.
The incident happened at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Enid Police Department spokesman Cass Rains said.
Responding officers took the man down to the ground, and no one was injured, Rains said. The man may have been on meth or PCP, he said.
"They saw his state and took him to St. Mary's to get check out," Rains said. "We learned he may have shot a home and possibly another structure."
