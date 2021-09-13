ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officials are seeking public help in identifying a man suspected of committing arson while caught on surveillance video Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2021.
Video shows a man setting fire to a dumpster in the alleyway behind 129 E. Broadway 4:50 p.m. Friday, according to EPD.
Anyone who can identify the man or has knowledge of his whereabouts can message EPD on Facebook or call (580) 242-7000.
Another fire was set 10 minutes later several blocks away. The fire was reported at 5:08 p.m. at 602 W. Maine, according to EPD, but the origins of this fire are unknown.
