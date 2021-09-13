Arson screenshot

A screenshot from surveillance video provided by Enid Police Department shows a man suspected of arson setwting a dumpster on fire Friday afternoon.

 Photo provided

ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department officials are seeking public help in identifying a man suspected of committing arson while caught on surveillance video Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, 2021.

Video shows a man setting fire to a dumpster in the alleyway behind 129 E. Broadway 4:50 p.m. Friday, according to EPD.

Anyone who can identify the man or has knowledge of his whereabouts can message EPD on Facebook or call (580) 242-7000.

Another fire was set 10 minutes later several blocks away. The fire was reported at 5:08 p.m. at 602 W. Maine, according to EPD, but the origins of this fire are unknown.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Ewald is copy editor and city/education reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Send an email to aewald@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you