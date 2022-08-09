ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department is launching a program next month for area youth with an interest in the field of law enforcement.
The Police Explorers Program is intended for those between the ages of 14 and 20, according to an EPD press release. Participants will be assigned uniforms, learn the everyday ins and outs of police work and work alongside EPD officers at events.
“It’s a great way to learn about law enforcement and to explore the profession, the things that we do, the training that we get and you can learn about the laws of the state and the city in which you live,” Officer Tobias Plucinski said in the release.
The group of 15 Explorers will meet 6-9 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday each month at EPD’s Training Center, 401 W. State. The first meeting is set for Sept. 14.
Applications are available at the Records Division of EPD, 301 W. Garriott. The deadline is Sept. 1, and applications can be returned to the Records Division.
Applicants must be able to pass a background check and undergo an interview with officers involved with the program.
“You’ll gain leadership experience and have an opportunity to be a leader of the group,” Plucinski said in the release. “You’ll be able to do community service, which you can put on your college applications. You’re going to have lots of fun and will get to go to competitions to demonstrate what you’ve learned.”
Anybody with questions about applying or about the Police Explorers Program can contact Plucinski by calling (580) 616-7083 or emailing tplucinski@enid.org.
