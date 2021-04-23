ENID, Okla. — Enid Police Department has increased patrols near the new skate park after receiving numerous complaints from the public about activities happening there.
Since Enid Skate Park, 124 N. 5th, opened on Jan. 8, EPD said in a Facebook post it has received complaints ranging from fighting to underage smoking to the use of foul language and drug usage, leading to the increased patrols in the area.
“We want people to enjoy the park, and this behavior is preventing people from enjoying it,” EPD spokesperson Cass Rains said.
The department is working with the city of Enid and the Parks and Recreation Department to remedy the situation and has requested that the rules for city parks and park hours be posted at the skate park. EPD also wants surveillance cameras installed at the park.
According to Enid’s code, city parks are open between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. from April 1 to Nov. 1, and from one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset from Nov. 1 to April 1. It’s unlawful for anyone, except city personnel conducting business, to be in city parks during the hours it’s not open to the public.
“We want everyone to be able to enjoy the city’s newest park and not allow a few bad apples to spoil it for everyone,” EPD said in its Facebook post. “We ask anyone who visits the park to be courteous to other patrons and behave appropriately.”
Those who visit the park and see criminal activity should call EPD at (580) 242-7000 and request an officer to come to the scene.
