ENID, Okla. — Capt. Warren Wilson told city commissioners Tuesday evening, Oct. 5, 2021, Enid Police Department has a vision of becoming the go-to center for law enforcement training in Northwest Oklahoma.
During the Enid commission’s study session, Wilson, commander of EPD’s training division, told commissioners the department met with the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training a few weeks ago.
At that meeting, Wilson said Brandon Clabes, CLEET’s executive director, said he believes regional partnerships will be the future of law enforcement training in the state.
“We want to become the regional training center for Northwest Oklahoma,” Wilson said. “We believe that’s our duty and our job and that we can do that.”
CLEET approved EPD to host its own police academies in April 2020 rather than sending new officers to complete the state-required, months-long training in Ada. Since then, two classes have graduated from police academies held at the department, which Chief Bryan Skaggs said have been “very successful.”
Skaggs said police departments in Alva, Woodward and other towns in the region are looking to come to Enid for police academies to help save money on expenses such as lodging.
“We’re going to continue working on that,” Skaggs said. “We see this growing over the next five to 10 years.”
Construction on EPD’s new training center, which started earlier this year and was expected to take around 285 days, is going “very, very well,” Wilson said.
The training facility, located at 400 W. State, will have a classroom that can hold between 40 to 50 people. The additional classroom will allow both future police academies and continuing training and education for police officers to occur at the same time.
“Our major training goal is to enhance public safety and officer safety by enhancing the quality of service and raising the amount and quality of training that our officers receive,” Wilson said. “We’d like to, and we are currently, customizing that training in our academy and our continuing education classes to fit our community’s public safety needs.”
The training center will give EPD something it’s “not been able to do before,” Wilson said, including stress inoculation, pressure-tested decision-making training and hi-fidelity, or integrated, training.
During Tuesday’s regular meeting, commissioners later approved an agreement with VirTra for Simulated Firearm Equipment and Training Services for EPD’s training facility. The system is a virtual 300-degree, five-screen “use of force” training simulator that immerses officers in reality-based scenarios, including domestic violence, hostage situations, traffic stops, de-escalation and more.
The system uses actual use-of-force incidents that have occurred around the country and allows for EPD to produce its own scenarios, the contract states.
The first payment will be $49,039.97, which includes setup, training, shipping and handling costs and service through June 30, 2022. The agreement provides for automatic renewals, for up to four additional years, at a cost of $41,269.97 per year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.