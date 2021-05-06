Enid Police Department officers arrested a 20-year-old Enid woman Thursday morning on complaints related to multiple vehicle thefts and burglaries.
Alexis Mi’kel Perry was arrested on two complaints of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two complaints of larceny of a motor vehicle, knowingly concealing stolen property and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Perry was the suspect in two recent vehicle thefts, according to an EPD press release. The earliest theft occurred May 1 in the 600 block of East Princeton. The other theft occurred May 3 in the 300 block of East Cornell. Both of the vehicles were recovered.
Officers learned Perry was staying at the Holiday Motel, 2712 Rock Island, near where the vehicle thefts occurred.
Sgt. Tyler Evans went to Rock Island late Wednesday night and saw Perry walking in the area. She was stopped by a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy and provided them with a false name, according to EPD.
Evans was able to identify Perry from previous contacts and she agreed to be interviewed about the vehicle thefts and burglaries. Perry initially denied any involvement in the crimes but later admitted to stealing two vehicles for joyriding purposes, according to police.
Deputies placed Perry under arrest for obstruction and providing a false name. During a search, she was found in possession of a white crystalline substance, which later tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. She also was in possession of a lanyard with more than a dozen keys, including keys for a Toyota, Ford, Dodge and other vehicles.
Perry was transferred into EPD custody on the felony complaints and booked into Garfield County Detention Facility.
At the time of her arrest, which was after midnight, Perry also was a suspect in several other cases. Affidavits were sent to Garfield County District Attorney’s Office seeking charges.
The investigation is ongoing.
