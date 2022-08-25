Lincoln Adult Education Center will offer classes for those interested in preparing for the new high school equivalency test or those wanting to improve their academic skills.
Those interested can visit Lincoln, 600 W. Elm, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, or enroll by calling (580) 366-7200 no later than Sept. 6.
Classes will be available in four core subjects: Math, English, science and social studies. Classes begin Sept. 6 and will be conducted 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Lincoln offers free classes to help participants prepare for the new high school equivalency test, as well as to improve their academic skills. Students receive academic assessments to ensure proper placement.
Curriculum includes in struction by quality teachers and reinforcement through the school’s computer lab software.
Lincoln also offers free English as a Second Language classes.The classes will begin on Sept. 6 and will be 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesdays at Longfellow Middle School and 6-9 p.m at Lincoln.
The HiSet (High School Equivalency Test) also is administered at Lincoln on Tuesdays and Wednesdays weekly. To register for the test, log on to hiset.ets.org or call (580) 366-7200 for additional information.
The program is sponsored by Enid Public Schools and the Adult Education Section of the Oklahoma Department of Career & Technology Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.