Enid’s city clerk is leaving after four years in her position, with her subordinate set to take the job.
Alissa Lack is resigning to move to Arkansas with her husband, Cody Lack, next month.
Lack worked for the city of Enid for eight years, beginning as account clerk in the city clerk’s office before being promoted to assistant city clerk. She was promoted to city clerk in 2017 after her predecessor, Linda Parks, retired.
“She will be missed, and I wish her and Cody the very best in their future endeavors,” City Manager Jerald Gilbert said in a statement Tuesday.
Former Assistant City Clerk Summer Anderson, who was in the position for four years, has been promoted to city clerk, Gilbert said.
Anderson was previously also an account clerk for five years.
“She is well organized, fast-paced and offers outstanding customer service,” Gilbert said of Anderson. “She will do very well in her new role.”
The city is now hiring an assistant city clerk, with applications being accepted by March 29. Minimum salary is listed at $35,708.70 a year.
