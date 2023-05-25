ENID, Okla. — Champlin Pool, 400 W. Cherokee, will open for the summer on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, according to the city of Enid.
Hours for the pool will be 11 a.m. to noon for lap swim and noon to 6 p.m. for open swim Tuesday through Saturday and 6-7 p.m. for Aqua Cardio Tuesday through Thursday.
Group swimming lessons will be 9-10:15 a.m. for ages 3 to 5 and 9:45-11 a.m. for ages 6 and older and are scheduled Tuesday, June 6, through July 21, according to a city of Enid Parks and Recreation officials.
The pool entrance fee is $3.00 per individual per day for lap and open swim, aqua cardio and swimming lessons. Summer pool passes are available for open swim and cost $30 for first family member and $20 for each additional family member.
Private pool parties are scheduled on Friday and Saturday from 7-9 p.m.
Individuals interested in swimming lessons or private pool parties, must register at (580) 616-7313.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.