Enid Writers Club turns 98 years old this year and is the oldest writing group in the state.
However, since club members are unable to meet in person, this year Enid Writers Club will have its meetings by way of its monthly newsletter and website. The online meeting is the first Thursday of the month, and the newsletters will arrive near that day. The information in the newsletter also will be available on the club’s website at https://enidwrites.wordpress.com/.
There will be programs by way of computer links to YouTube and online readable material. Members still will write their 150-word roll call piece based on what they learned and email them to other members.
