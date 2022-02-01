Due to possible snow and ice, the regular February meeting of Enid Writers Club will be 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid's conference room.
The club normally meets on the first Thursday of the month.
Windy with rain showers early changing to a wintry mix overnight. Winds diminishing. Low 22F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: February 1, 2022 @ 6:59 pm
Celebration of life service for Chelsea Jane Langel, 38, will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Oakwood Christian Church. Cremation arrangements are by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Micha Seward, 78, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
The services celebrating and honoring the life of Beverly Colegrove, 71, of Enid, are pending under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Condolences and special memories may be shared with the family online at www.Brown-Cummings.com.
