Enid Writers Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, in the conference room at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid, 2929 E. Randolph.
The club is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome. The program this month will be “Technical Writing.”
Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccinations are highly suggested. There will be hand sanitizer at the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.