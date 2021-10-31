ENID, Okla. — The Enid Writers Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Conference Room at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, 2929 E. Randolph.
The program this month will focus on where to place clues in mystery writing.
Masks are required, and COVID-19 vaccinations are highly suggested. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the meeting.
The Enid Writers Club meets monthly and is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome.
