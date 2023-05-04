ENID, Okla. — The monthly meeting of Enid Writers Club is 6 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2023, at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, 518 W. Randolph.
The meeting will be the group's annual potluck banquet and awards ceremony. There will be no roll call topic, and it will be the final meeting until September.
Meetings will resume at Northwestern Oklahoma State University-Enid in the fall
Enid Writers Club is open to anyone who aspires to improve his or her writing or to with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome.
