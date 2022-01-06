The monthly meeting of Enid Writers Club will be 6: 30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 in the conference room at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Randolph and 30th.
Enid Writers Club is open to all who aspire to improve their writing and join with like minds. All skill levels and age groups are welcome. The program this month will be “The Business of Writing.”
Masks are required and COVID-19 vaccinations highly suggested. There will be hand sanitizer at the meeting.
