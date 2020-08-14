ENID, Okla. — After four years of looking for a place to call her own, a longtime dream will be set in stone when Mya Roberts opens her fashion boutique near downtown Enid.
“I always wanted to be my own boss,” said Roberts, who was in the middle of preparing her store last week.
She, her daughter Kenya and her daughter’s friend had been working since noon hanging and tagging the clothes, sorting through the jewelry and hanging the fixtures. Her boyfriend, Andre Scott, a professional contractor, was finishing building the bar counter, which still needed a coat of blue paint and black marble countertop.
Set to open Saturday in Suite 1 of the business complex at 723 W. Randolph, Mo Hair and Fashion will have clothes, purses, jewelry and accessories — “just about everything.”
The store will be open Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday so Roberts can do hair off site.
At the store, she also sells wigs, braids and weaving, as well as hair products like moisturizer and strengthener for people of mixed race, a market she said is not often catered to locally.
“This is everything — my dream,” Roberts said about her boutique. “But I want to make it affordable for people so they don’t have to spend millions of dollars to look good.”
She had 950 items planned for sale last time she checked her inventory, but that was before five more boxes of orders arrived early last week.
Roberts said she doesn’t want to rely on funding from a bank loan yet, instead dipping into her personal funds to both buy products and maintain the space. She’s spent $4,000 in the last few months on products like jewelry, accessories and clothes — all of which she stores in boxes in her house.
Originally from South Los Angeles, Roberts and her three children, two of whom are now adults, moved to Enid in 2014. Though a nurse's aide for five years after college, she started working as a food processor at Advance-Pierre Foods. She also kept doing braiding and weaving on the side, mainly out of PJ’s Family Affair Hair Salon in the Southern Heights neighborhood.
But because of the discomfort of her Raynaud’s phenomenon — a medical condition in which some areas of the body feel numb and cold, limiting blood supply — she then went back to entertaining as an exotic dancer, which she had done off and on for about 20 years.
Then in 2017, Roberts fully committed to working in the fashion business and making other people look good.
“Here (in Enid) you have to work harder to find your niche,” she said, ”and that’s my thing. That’s what I love to do.”
Since then, it's been a string of stops and starts to find a brick-and-mortar store front.
“I’ve come a long way, put it like that,” Roberts said.
First, she tried opening in an apartment off Broadway in 2017, but her investor didn’t understand the business, so Roberts bought him out.
For almost a year, she had her heart set on a building on Broadway near 6th, but she says the owner and her son, who are both white, would play hot and cold with committing to rent to her.
Meanwhile, Roberts also would set up several pop-up tents a couple doors down at another business whose owner made her feel uncomfortable, so she stopped doing that, too.
This summer, she also set up several more pop-up tents to sell fashion items outside the Broadway building and at a Black Lives Matter rally.
In April, her storage unit was one of several broken into and burglarized, all of her merchandise taken, save for a few plastic-wrapped pairs of shoes.
“He stole every last bit,” she said. “I cried, I kicked the dirt, I kicked the storage unit.”
Roberts still is working to collect receipts for the district attorney’s office to get back what they deemed as evidence.
She’d planned on staying on the east side to open her store, but after these myriad setbacks, when the current location became available several weeks ago, Roberts jumped at the chance and signed the $400-a-month lease within a few days.
After two weeks of work cleaning, building, painting and designing, she then picked up her Oklahoma Tax Commission business license Wednesday.
“I aim to succeed in life, and as I always say, this is only the beginning,” Roberts said. “I’m sitting on top of my rainbow.”
