An Enid woman is calling on Christians to join her Sunday night to pray for our city, state and nation.
"This is not meant to be political, the goal is for Christians to come together and do what we are called to do," said Stephanie Friesen. "I am asking all Enid and surrounding area Christians to join together in one accord to pray for God to open our minds and hearts to His will."
She said the prayer gathering will be on the Garfield County Court House lawn downtown. Prayers will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.