ENID, Okla. — An Enid woman was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 412 and 102nd.
Kimberly Evers Bowlin, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of massive injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday about two miles east of Enid.
According to the report, Bowlin was driving a 2011 Dodge Ram pickup south on 102nd and failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit by a 2018 Freightliner driven by John Henry Samuels Jr., 49, of Oklahoma City. Samuels was treated at St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center for minor injuries and released.
The condition of both drivers was listed on the report as apparently normal, and the cause was “fail to yield at stop sign.” Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The inside westbound and inside eastbound lanes were closed for 6 hours, reopening at 12:20 p.m.
