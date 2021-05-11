ENID, Okla. — A 22-year-old Enid woman died Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 81 just north of Enid, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Cheyenne Webb was pronounced dead at the scene with external and internal injuries and was transported by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home to Enid, an OHP report said.
Around 7:16 a.m., Webb was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion south on U.S. 81 near Lake Hellums Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle entered the northbound lane and struck a 2011 Ford F350 pickup, driven by 26-year-old Dorothy Housworth of Pratt, Kan., head-on, according to OHP.
Housworth was transported by Life EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, where she was admitted in stable condition with leg injuries, according to OHP.
Webb was pinned for an hour and a half before Kremlin Fire and Rescue was able to extract her, the report said.
The highway was closed for nearly five hours while officials were on scene, opening back up around 12:06 p.m.
The condition of Webb at the time of the collision was unknown, and Housworth’s condition was apparently normal, the report states. The cause of the collision was Webb’s vehicle going left of center.
Seat belts were equipped and in use by both Webb and Housworth. At the time, the weather was cloudy and rainy, and the roadway was wet, OHP said.
