The monthly meeting of The Retired Enlisted Association, Enid Chapter 37, will be noon Saturday, May 21, at Rib Crib, 4901 W. Garriott. The meeting is open to veterans and their wives.
The organization would welcome new members, according to a local press release. Those who can join include those with an honorable discharge, veterans on active duty and veterans who did not retire with pay and retired veterans.
“Supporting us with your membership gives TREA the needed funds for emergency aid for military families, disaster relief and providing families of deployed or wounded a very special holiday,” said Gerald Pope, a retired Navy chief who is the local chapter contact.
TREA also supports a military crisis line for veterans and takes on veterans issues and benefits before congress.
The local membership is looking to hire someone who can help set up a website.
For information about the Enid chapter, message or call (580) 402-2377 or email iride 4thebrand@pldi.net.
