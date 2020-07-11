Nearly 270 young artists from across Oklahoma, including five from Enid, spent a week studying with internationally renowned faculty and celebrity guest artists at the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute.
The attendees were selected from more than 1,000 applicants during a competitive statewide audition process last winter, and they studied one of eight artistic disciplines: acting, chorus, creative writing, dance, drawing and painting, film and video, orchestra or photography.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Institute could not be held at Quartz Mountain this year. Instead of canceling the program, the organization created online programming, called “OSAI at Home.” With even more instructors than usual and nightly presentations from superstars, such as Misty Copeland of American Ballet Theatre, students convened in the online world for masterclasses with artist-educators in their field, workshopping and critiques, one-on-one lessons, and opportunities to build community with other young artists from across the state.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister commended the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s innovative online program.
“In the face of uncertainty and change, the Oklahoma Arts Institute made a commitment to the state’s most talented students that the show would, indeed, go on despite the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hofmeister said. “OAI’s pivot to an online Summer Arts Institute has proven that where there’s a will, there’s a way. As a result, students across the state were able to learn and create under the tutelage of exceptional instructors and guest artists.”
Students at OSAI at Home received specialized instruction from university professors, such as award-winning poet Sasha Pimentel of the University of Texas at El Paso and actor-educator Daniel Spector of NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Spector said that he did not give his students the “high school version” of his curriculum, but taught his class at a collegiate level.
The following Enid students attended OSAI at Home: Ian Choi (Drawing and Painting), Jacob Crabtree and Cailey Luskey (Chorus), Jackson Morgan (Film and Video) and Parker Schovanec (Drawing and Painting).
“The time at OSAI really benefited me as an artist because it introduced me to a new kind of medium, pastels, which I really enjoyed,” Choi said. “It was also my first time to do an art critique with other people, and I really enjoyed it. This was such a great opportunity to experience new things.”
While working from home provided challenges to students and faculty alike, the students and faculty found that the “Quartz Mountain Magic” — the spirit of community and collaboration —could, in fact, exist online.
“Not being there in person made it difficult to work together and get feedback from everyone like we would at camp,” Schovanec said. “However, this is just another challenge in our life that we were able to overcome. I learned that it doesn’t matter where you do art. What matters is what you put into the experience to make it meaningful.”
Participants said they particularly enjoyed the nightly guest artist lectures and Q&A sessions, where the students had a chance to learn and interact with dancer Misty Copeland and other artists, including Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara and creator of the “Radiolab” podcast Jad Abumrad.
“Despite the restriction to our webcams during this camp, rather than the usual mountainous setting, I’ve still been able to learn many things, and not just artistically,” Crabtree said. “I’ve met some fantastically talented people who offered valuable perspectives and information on life that I’ll definitely take with me into the future.”
Hofmeister applauded the students’ hard work and commitment to their art form.
“I am so proud of these students,” she said. “The fire inside them burns bright, and their courageous creativity will ensure a brighter future for the state of Oklahoma.”
Through its partnership with the state of Oklahoma, as well as support from numerous private donors, the Arts Institute ensures that every student accepted to OSAI receives a full scholarship to attend.
The Enid students’ scholarships were provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Harrison Cotton Scholarship Fund, the Hyman and Esther Krasne Foundation Scholars Fund, the Marcella Craver Young Scholarship Fund and the Sarkeys Foundation Scholars Fund.
Additional program support was provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, the Jerome Westheimer Family Foundation, The Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation, the Hearst Foundations, the Harris Foundation, the OKC Midtown Rotary Club and the Zarrow Foundations.
This project was supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The Oklahoma Arts Institute is a private, nonprofit organization founded in 1977, with a mission to provide exceptional multidisciplinary arts experiences that develop individual talent and inspire a lifelong passion for the arts. In addition to the Summer Arts Institute, OAI administers a series of continuing education workshops for adults every fall.
For more information, visit oaiquartz.org.
