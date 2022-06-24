ENID, Okla. — Following recent outbreaks of two canine viruses, Enid SPCA will host a free drive-thru dog vaccination clinic Sunday, June 26, 2022.
Around eight local veterinarians will administer distemper, adenovirus, parainfluenza and parvo (DAPP) vaccines and rabies vaccines from 9 a.m. to noon in the Stride Bank Center parking lot, 301 S. Independence, said Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA.
“(The dog vaccination clinic) is just about trying to have a healthier community,” Grantz said.
Distemper and parvovirus recently were reported to be causing issues in the region. Grantz said in her 24 years in the animal welfare field, this has been the first experience she’s had with distemper, a highly contagious virus spread through direct contact, airborne exposure or the placenta that can infect dogs and wild animals like ferrets, raccoons, foxes, wolves, coyotes, skunks, ferrets and mink.
Symptoms of distemper usually appear in two stages, with the initial appearance of cold-like symptoms, including nasal and eye discharge, fever and a loss of appetite, according to the American Kennel Club. Then, neurological signs can start to show as the disease progresses and attacks the central nervous system, with symptoms including head tilt, partial or full paralysis, seizures and muscle twitching.
Symptoms of parvovirus, a contagious virus spread mainly through feces, include vomiting, lethargy, bloody diarrhea and fever. The gastrointestinal tract is where the heaviest damage occurs. Puppies ages 6 weeks to 6 months old are more susceptible to the virus, according to AKC.
Three stations will be set up on Sunday during the dog vaccination clinic — free to community members — to help move things along quickly, Grantz said, and pet owners are encouraged to stay inside their vehicles with their animals and keep their dogs on leashes.
Grantz asked pet owners who typically put a muzzle on their dogs while visiting veterinarians to do so at the dog vaccination clinic, too, and to give the on-site veterinarians a heads-up if any of their dogs are skittish about getting vaccines.
Paperwork will be given to pet owners to fill out upon arrival, and documentation in order to get city tags at a later date will be provided to pet owners after their dogs receive the vaccines.
The best protection against these canine viruses is vaccination, Grantz said.
Enid SPCA accepts stray animals, owner-surrendered animals and animals from other shelters in the community. After a suspected case of distemper at Enid SPCA last month, tests were initiated, and Grantz said four animals there tested positive for distemper, while an additional 20 living in the same area did not.
“That is what adequate protection does,” Grantz said. “We’re going to continue to pull animals from our community for adoption. We don’t want to pull animals who are going to bring these diseases into our facility, so (the dog vaccination clinic) is a way that we can get out there and try to eliminate this virus as well as we can so we can continue to provide services for our community in a safe way.”
Grantz said many sponsors made the dog vaccination clinic possible, including Cummins Construction, A.E. Howard, Edward Jones, Four J’s Tire Service, PDQ Printing, Enid Optical, Century 21, Munn Supply, Orthodontic Solutions, Grand Avenue Haze, Acid Tank Leasings, Jacksons of Enid, Natural Remedies, AAA Insurance (Cody Link), Ramsey’s What-Ever Store, Larry’s Home Oxygen, Paradise Nails & Spa, Sweets of Enid and more supporters.
“It’d be about a $5,000 or $6,000 endeavor for us, so for (the sponsors) to feel as strongly about this as we do and be willing to donate to the cause has really alleviated a lot of the financial burden,” Grantz said.
