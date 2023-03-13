ENID, Okla. — Enid Social Justice Committee was formed out of a March 2 2023, meeting during which 100 members of the community met to discuss social justice issues facing the whole Enid community.
John Gray, chairman of ESJC, said there have always been social justice issues facing Enid, but that the recent election of Judd Blevins to Ward 1 city commissioner was a galvanizing moment for members of the community.
Through research of his own, as well as information published about Blevins’ alleged ties to being a recruiter for white nationalist group Identity Evropa, Gray said what he learned further concerned him.
“Then I saw some things on his Facebook page and blog that did more than just suggest that this person had these kind of leanings,” Gray said. “When I found out that this person who had these leanings, was elected, it gave me pause, because that shows me that that form of racism has not gone away.”
There is a change.org petition that was set up earlier in the month protesting Blevins’ election, and as of Tuesday, had 1,218 signatures. A phone call Monday attempting to reach Blevins for comment was not returned.
Gray has lived in Enid for the past six years, but visited the area many times while growing up when he would come to town for family reunions. He said he learned at a young age that Enid was not like his hometown in New Jersey.
He said when he was 9, his grandparents lived walking distance from downtown Enid, and once was given $5 to go shop. He said when he returned to his grandmother’s house, he saw anger from her he had not previously witnessed.
“When I got back, I was happy because I had a slingshot. And my grandmother was very upset with me. My grandmother was a very kind hearted, unassuming, very friendly, very nice, very family oriented person. ... I never saw my grandmother upset, or angry, or cry or yell,” Gray said. “But that day, she was so angry with me that I had left the house and walked downtown. And I said, ‘But, I don’t understand why.’ And she said, ‘Someone could have gotten you and hurt you.’ And I didn’t understand. She said, ‘You know, this isn’t New Jersey. You’re in Enid, and things are just different here.’ So as a 9-year-old, I had no understanding of that.”
He said as he got older, he began to understand some of the racial tensions and racial unrest in the area.
“It was a time of integration, there was a lot of stuff going on. The Klan was here, and they had a very strong historical foothold in the city of Enid, as well as other white supremacist organizations,” Gray said. “And so I found out about these things through my own study, through my own conversations with people. And so when I came back six years ago, this was nothing that I even thought of or had discussed with anyone, because it was so long ago that we were past it.”
Enid Social Justice Committee has organizational goals to “oppose white nationalism, and any form of extremism or bigotry; to advocate for marginalized and oppressed groups in Enid; and to promote the equitable use of public resources for all neighborhoods; and all Enid residents,” according to a press release.
Gray said when he agreed to chair the committee, his goal was to do anything possible to help bridge gaps and help the community and be in a better position to “become whole.”
While living in Europe for 10 years, Gray said he was asked all the time why America has such a big racial problem. He said when being out and about in Germany, he was treated differently than when he was on the military base he worked at.
“When I lived in Germany, I was described as the tall guy with the two dogs who walks his dogs two or three times a day. I was not known as ‘the American,’ I was not known as ‘the Black Guy.’ I was the tall guy with the two dogs,” Gray said. “The only time when I felt my blackness, was when I worked on base. So that shows you how deeply penetrating our racial question is. If I can be in another country, and be in the economy and be just some guy, and then I would go on base and be ‘the Black guy.’ That’s a huge difference. A huge difference.”
Gray said the goal of ESJC is to look out for all aspects of society for those Enid residents who are marginalized or underrepresented. He said social justice can only occur through civil discourse and truth telling.
“Social justice, dealing with things from their perspective, allows a group of like-minded individuals, that might not always agree, to leave a legacy of positivity. Here, I make my stand for healing our community,” Gray said, “and making sure that everyone in our community is not only represented, but seen and heard.
"If we all want the same things, and I’m saying this from a global perspective, why can we not have civil discourse, whether we agree or disagree with each other, and really talk about what the real issues are and then find solutions?
"I don’t believe in pointing fingers at people, I don’t believe in ostracizing people, I don’t believe in embarrassing people. I do, however, believe in speaking the truth, even when it makes people uncomfortable. It doesn’t stop becoming the truth just because I feel uncomfortable about it.”
While the group still is in its early stages, Gray said there soon will be an online presence, as well as events that are being planned as the organization starts to get off the ground.
