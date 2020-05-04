ENID, Okla. — Enid Public Schools has announced a plan for families of Elementary students to pick up belongings left in classrooms before long-distance learning was enacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A schedule has been developed per grade for curbside pickups at the schools, according to EPS district officials.
Elementary teachers are working to gather student items, and parents or guardians can come to the school at designated times and display their children’s names and car rider numbers, if applicable, on a large sheet of paper through the vehicle’s window.
Parents and guardians are asked to stay inside the vehicles.
Pickup times at Carver, Fowler and Commons early childhood centers are 8-10 a.m. for Mrs. Fuentes’ class and noon to 3:30 p.m. for Mrs. Meyers’ and Mrs Reed’s classes Monday, May 11; 8-10 a.m. for Mrs. Dodds’ and Mrs. Decker’s classes and noon to 3:30 p.m. for Mrs. Brown’s and Mrs. Lorenz Robbins’ classes on Tuesday, May 12; and 8-10 a.m. for Mrs. Goodman’s classes and noon to 3:30 p.m. for general makeup time for all on Wednesday, May 12.
Mrs. Fuentes’ class has moved to Carver, 815 S 5th.
Pickup times for elementary schools are 8-10 a.m. for pre-kindergarten and noon to 3:30 p.m. for kindergarten on Monday, May 11; 8-10 a.m. for first grade and noon to 3:30 p.m. for second grade on Tuesday, May 12; 8-10 a.m. for third grade and noon to 3:30 p.m. for fourth grade Wednesday; and 8-10 a.m. for fifth grade and noon to 3:30 p.m. as a general makeup time for all on Thursday, May 14.
Those with multiple children in different grades at an elementary school will not be required to return a second time.
Middle and high school pickups will be announced once their plans are finalized, according to school officials.
All items not claimed by May 15 will be discarded or donated.
Children are asked to return library books if they have them or any other school-owned property but to keep their Chromebooks if they have them.
