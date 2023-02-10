ENID, Okla. — The city of Enid’s new director of Community Development started working last week.
Alex Hamilton is an Oklahoma native who spent more than 30 years working in local government positions in various California cities. His first day on the job in Enid was Jan. 30.
“I enjoy this field,” he said. “I enjoy the profession because I feel like I’m making a difference in some small way, and that’s what keeps me going at it.”
Hamilton was born and spent 13 years in Henryetta and Okmulgee, before moving to California. He graduated from California State University in Los Angeles with a degree in geography, which he said has served its purpose for him and the field he’s in.
“Geography, I like to say, is the background of everything,” he said. “It’s where we live. It’s our environment. It’s how we interact with our environment.”
For more than 30 years, Hamilton worked in local government in eight to 10 California cities, starting out as a planner in Norwalk and retiring from El Monte as a city manager.
Throughout his retirement, though, Hamilton held positions at the level of director of Community Development for the cities of Rialto and San Marino.
Hamilton became interested in the Enid job and was able to do some research on the city and speak with both the city manager and the assistant city manager.
“What interests me in this position is that the city is committed to growth, but in a responsible and measured way, “ Hamilton said. “They recognize the benefit of what growth brings, especially commercial growth in terms of economic development, jobs and opportunities.”
Another aspect of Enid that interested Hamilton, he said, was the close-knit community.
Enid’s Community Development Department provides the review functions of growth, improvement and sustainability of the infrastructure of a community and includes planning, project development and code services.
As Hamilton put it, Community Development is “carrying out the growth and development of a city in an orderly fashion in a way that helps the city sustain itself and provide services to the residents and also enhance the quality of life for the city and the community as a whole.”
“That’s the goal of Community Development,” he said.
One of the most important parts of Community Development, Hamilton added, is community engagement.
“It’s important to make sure people have a voice and that they’re being listened to,” he said. “That’s a key component of Community Development, and through our processes for notifying adjacent properties, workshops and things such as that, we do give people an opportunity to have a say in what they think is important to the community.
“We may agree to disagree sometimes, but even that — Community Development seeks to bridge the gap between what is allowed, what can be done and what people want.”
Hamilton’s role as the director of Community Development is to oversee the department and its staff and to “continue to implement the vision that residents, Enid City Commission and the city manager seek to carry out.”
“My role is to make sure we’re all moving in that direction as a team,” he said.
Hamilton said he’s looking forward to getting to know the local community and his team.
“Part of what I’d like to do is just get to know the community — both the business community and the residents, and the stakeholders, too,” Hamilton said. “My immediate goal is to just make sure that I understand (my team); they understand what my expectations are; and then build the team so that we can move forward. …
“I’m just here to help, and I have an open-door policy.”
