Enid residents shared their opinions on issues influencing their vote this November as part of the ongoing “Pulse of the Voter” series.
Despite the COVID-19 disease impacting the world, several voters were asked for other national and local issues they viewed as significant to the election. Economy and education were common responses, but they also talked about issues such as the environment.
Oil companies and other big businesses aren’t regulated enough by the Environmental Protection Agency, a 53-year-old patient services representative said.
“Big business gets away with a lot of stuff they shouldn’t be doing,” said Venson Fields, a registered independent.
Monsanto, a global agriculture company located in Missouri, is one of the companies concerning him. In 2016, a jury ordered the company to pay $46.5 million in a case where plaintiffs claimed exposure to polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, caused non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
Environment has been important to him since he was a youth.
“I remember way back in junior high one of my teachers showed this movie called ‘Planet Earth,’ and it really started getting me to think about how there is a finite amount of resources on this planet.”
In addition to environmental issues, the budget is out of control, Fields said. He is worried tax cuts will add to the $1 trillion deficit.
‘Paycheck-to-paycheck’
Whitney Hall, another independent, said the problem is the type of new jobs.
“Unfortunately, a lot of our jobs are those minimum wage or close to it kind of professions,” Hall said, “so where you are looking at building a strong community, I think a lot more people in town are going paycheck-to-paycheck than is really healthy.”
Hall, 33, is a technical manager at Oxbow Calcining and has been an Enid resident for about 10 years. In 2016, she ran for the Oklahoma Senate District 19 seat.
Another topic she spoke about was the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. This House bill had provided many provisions and protections for victims of violence. It expired and the bill has yet to be renewed by the U.S. Senate. Hall said the division between parties in the government is a major obstacle for getting important bills such as this passed.
On President Trump
The state government has done a better job of working together across party lines, said Dalen McVay, local attorney. That’s not the only comparison to statewide government he makes.
“Minus the rhetoric, I think it is following along the lines of President Trump,” McVay, 43, said. “Gov. Stitt is a businessman. He isn’t a politician and never pretended to be one.”
Despite arrogance and lack of presidential nature when speaking to people, McVay said that President Trump is good at getting what he wants. He referred to him as a “master negotiator.”
The impeachment proceedings against the president had little effect on his support, he said.
“I think that the way it is currently set up, it was a monumental waste of time.”
Bipartisanship was a problem that he wished could be fixed by a new way to handle impeachments. The proceedings were unfair to both sides.
On gun laws
McVay is a registered Republican who is the managing partner of his law firm. He and his family have lived in Enid for the past 15 years. His wife works with youth and they have four children of their own. He is also an avid hunter and gun owner.
Despite recent gun laws being passed in Oklahoma, the Second Amendment is still a priority for McVay, he said, especially depending on which candidate makes it into the White House.
“I think that’s going to be a big issue especially if (Beto) O’Rourke is going to be a candidate for vice president … with Biden,” he said.
During the Democratic debate for presidency, former Congressman O’Rourke said he would take AR-15s and AK-47s from citizens as part of his effort to improve safety.
McVay said he supports reasonable restrictions as long as they do not affect those that enjoy hunting and shooting targets as a sport. He said he has used an AR-15 to hunt coyotes and believes people unfamiliar with guns see them as assault rifles, but they fire similarly to a shotgun or revolver.
However, he said that both sides are responsible for not compromising and coming to an agreement on gun laws.
When it comes to armed teachers, he said he supports allowing teachers to be armed on a volunteer basis.
McVay only supports arming teachers who receive a higher amount of training than what is required for a citizen to carry.
‘Partisanship over citizenship’
One instructor at Northern Oklahoma College, a Democrat, was less open to the idea.
Mary Ann McCoy, 62, is a retired Army officer. She is working on her doctorate degree. Influenced by her father, also a veteran, she is not one to talk often about politics or religion. So, when it came to the idea of arming teachers, her reply was simple.
“Let me put it this way,” McCoy said. “If they want to, that’s fine. But if they ask me to do it, I would say no.”
During her interview, she was excited to talk about two topics. One was family and the other was education. One of her biggest concerns is the decrease in funding for higher education, she said. This causes tuition to continually increase and puts college out of reach for many people.
The lack of cooperation with the current administration is a problem for McCoy. She said she wants to see the Republicans and Democrats focus less on what is best for their party and more on what will help Americans.
“They put partisanship over citizenship,” she said.
The division, she said, has made it hard to see any good the government might have done over the past year.
Like Fields, McCoy is disappointed in the direction the country is going regarding the environment. She has researched and teaches environmental science and said that there is a problem, despite what some may think.
She said that people dismiss talk of climate change because the world has always gone through stages of warming and cooling. This problem lies with it happening at a faster rate due to human activity.
The government pulled out of the Kyoto Protocol, an international treaty meant to combat greenhouse gases. President Trump is the second Republican president to oppose such a treaty. McCoy said that she would like to see the government renegotiate but without taking on a bulk of the burden.
Nothing but praise
While some voters struggle to find positive qualities in the Trump administration, others have a hard time finding criticism.
Republican Bob Osborn has nothing but praise for Trump’s performance.
Key issues for Osborn include abortion and religious persecution. He said he feels that Trump’s administration has done a great job dealing with both.
Osborn owns Grace Care, which provides caregiving services to seniors.
He doesn’t see a free health care system as having any incentive for people to live a healthy lifestyle. He would like to see a system that would reward people for healthy choices.
He said he has spent a lot of his life without health insurance.
“If a person wants to smoke for 40 years, certainly that’s their freedom to do so,” Osborn said. “Should we have to pay their medical bills for their poor choices?”
He doesn’t want to see free health care, but he was happy with the “price transparency” order President Trump signed in November 2019. Under the order, hospitals and insurance providers are required to make all costs publicly available.
Family medical visits have come with hidden costs, Osborn said. He sees benefits with this new law.
His political outlook and opinions have not changed over the past year, he said.
Though many of the issues among the voters was different, there was a common theme among them. Osborn stated what could be a summary at the end of his interview.
“Most of us want a happy family. We want love,” he said. “We want health We want peace. But instead we seem to focus on all the differences instead of all the ways we are seeking the same good.”
