Enid residents have reported receiving scam calls regarding Social Security and Publishers Clearing House in recent days.
Social Security Administration is warning people to be aware of calls, texts and emails from scammers pretending to be government employees.
Social Security Administration has a section of its website devoted to scams, ssa.gov/scam/.
While Social Security may call people in some instances, officials have provided some warning signs that the call, text or email is a scam, including:
• The caller or sender says there is a problem with your Social Security number or account.
• Any call, text or email asking you to pay a fine or debt with retail gift cards, wire transfers, pre-paid debit cards, internet currency or by mailing cash.
• Scammers pretend they are from Social Security or another government agency. Caller ID, texts or documents sent by email may look official but they are not.
• Callers threaten you with arrest or other legal action.
Social Security Administration advises people to hang up; not return unknown calls, texts or emails; no give money or person information; and report the scam to oig.ssa.gov.
Publishers Clearing House also is warning people that scammers are using names of real people associated with Publishers Clearing House and contacting people claiming they have won a prize.
According to Publishers Clearing House, the scammers tell people that in order to receive their prize they first must send or wire money or send a pre-paid card.
Publishers Clearing House does not contact people in advance and does not as for money to claim a prize.
