ENID, Okla. — Four Enid residents were uninjured after being involved Wednesday morning in a fatality accident on Interstate 35 near Marietta.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol is withholding the name of the deceased until next of kin is notified.
The accident happened at 4:21 a.m. on I-35 2.5 miles south of Marietta.
According to an OHP report, the deceased was driving a 2005 Toyota Scion south on I-35 at a slow rate of speed in the outside lane and was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Durango driven by Khalid O'Neil, 34, of Enid.
Neither O'Neill nor his passengers, Joanna Gonzales, 32; a 5-month-old girl; and a 3-year-old boy were injured, according to the report.
The report lists O'Neill's condition at the time of the accident as "apparently normal," while the condition of the deceased and the cause of the accident are under investigation. O'Neill and Gonzales were wearing seat belts, and the children were in proper child restraints. The deceased was not wearing a seat belt.
