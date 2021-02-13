Enid News & Eagle
Grocery stores were doing brisk business Saturday as Enid residents scrambled to stock up on foodstuffs before Sunday’s anticipated snow storm.
Many items were in short supply as of Saturday afternoon, with some shelves bare of things like bread and milk.
National Weather Service called for snow to begin in the Enid area before dawn Sunday morning and continue throughout the day.
The latest snowfall map from NWS showed Enid expected to receive 6-8 inches of snow, just outside the area of heaviest anticipated snow, which encompassed much of central Oklahoma. The southern part of Kingfisher County could see 8-10 inches.
The entire state was in a winter storm warning, according to NWS, through 6 p.m. Monday, with “heavy snow and dangerous wind chills expected.”
Combined with the snow, a strong northerly wind will create dangerous travel conditions.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS warning. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in huge drifts of snow.”
The strong wind also will push wind chill values to dangerous levels, down to 20 to 30 below zero through Tuesday.
“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes,” according to NWS.
The forecast for Enid on Sunday calls for a 100% chance of snow, which could be heavy at times, according to NWS. The area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow, on top of 1 to 2 inches that was expected overnight.
The high Sunday is expected to be 6, with a wind chill of –16. The north-northeast wind should be 15-20 mph, with gusts to 28 mph.
Sunday night is expected to see a 50% chance of snow, mainly before midnight, according to NWS. The low will dip to around –6, with a wind chill of –22.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny and cold, according to NWS. The high is forecast to be 3. Monday’s low is expected to be –13.
More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS. For Enid, snow chances then range from 20% to 40%.
