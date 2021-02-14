ENID, Okla. — A winter storm pushing its way across the state Sunday morning was covering roadways with snow, several inches in parts of the state, causing hazardous driving conditions, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
The entire state was in a winter storm warning, according to NWS, through 6 p.m. Monday, with “heavy snow and dangerous wind chills expected.” The weather is expected to worsen throughout the day and drivers are urged by the ODOT to avoid travel if possible.
In western Oklahoma, several inches of snow was reported along with slick and hazardous driving conditions by early morning. Visibility was low in some areas, including the Panhandle, due to blowing snow, according to ODOT. In central Oklahoma, snow was accumulating with slick and hazardous conditions by dawn and conditions were expected to deteriorate in Northeast Oklahoma as well.
National Weather Service called for snow to begin in the Enid area before dawn Sunday morning and continue throughout the day. It didn't disappoint.
By mid-morning, residents were dealing with falling snow and some drifts of up to a foot already. Roadways were passable at the time, clear in some areas where the snow was blowing and drifted in others.
A map from NWS late Sunday morning maintained Enid should expect to receive 6-8 inches of snow, just outside the area of heaviest anticipated snow, which encompassed much of Central Oklahoma. The southeastern part of Kingfisher County could see 8-10 inches.
Combined with the snow, a strong northerly wind will create dangerous travel conditions.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” according to the NWS warning. “Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and result in huge drifts of snow.”
ODOT crews started highway and interstate plowing operations in the impacted areas early Sunday morning and will continue around-the-clock along with salt and sand treatments. However the amount of expected accumulations along with extremely frigid temperatures can rapidly cause roadways to become impassable, according to an ODOT statement.
Drivers were encouraged by ODOT officials to delay travel during the storm and until after highways are clear again, which could be a significant amount of time.
"Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm. If travel is absolutely necessary during this extreme weather event, drivers should closely evaluate weather conditions in their areas and take all safety precautions," according to the ODOT statement.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
The strong wind also will push wind chill values to dangerous levels, down to 20 to 30 below zero through Tuesday.
“The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes,” according to NWS.
The forecast for Enid on Sunday calls for a 100% chance of snow, which could be heavy at times, according to NWS. The area could see 3 to 7 inches of snow, on top of 1 to 2 inches that was expected overnight.
The high Sunday is expected to be 6, which the bank clock read downtown Sunday morning, with a wind chill of –16. The north-northeast wind should be 15-20 mph, with gusts to 28 mph.
Sunday night is expected to see a 50% chance of snow, mainly before midnight, according to NWS. The low will dip to around –6, with a wind chill of –22.
Monday is expected to be partly sunny and cold, according to NWS. The high is forecast to be 3. Monday’s low is expected to be –13.
More snow is in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, according to NWS. For Enid, snow chances then range from 20% to 40%.
Grocery stores were doing brisk business Saturday as Enid residents scrambled to stock up on foodstuffs before Sunday’s anticipated snowstorm.
Many items were in short supply as of Saturday afternoon, with some shelves bare of things like bread and milk.
Some churches canceled or changed service times, and some businesses and organizations were planning to shut down or cancel activities on Monday. Residents in the area were advised to call ahead to make sure their destinations are open if they must travel. Travel was being discouraged by local and state officials.
Students at Enid Public Schools already were dismissed Monday for a teacher professional day and President's Day.
The YMCA announced it would be closed Sunday and Monday.
