Enid Police Department is warning the public of a recent string of catalytic converter thefts.
According to a department Facebook post, the department took four reports Thursday "concerning thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles," and EPD is "warning residents to remain extra vigilant and report any suspicious behavior."
Victims reported parking larger trucks and vans overnight and discovering the catalytic converters missing when starting the vehicles in the morning, according to EPD. Victims included Park Avenue Thrift, Loaves & Fishes, the Blue Greek Food Truck and U.S. Postal Service.
"It is believed these vehicles were targeted because they are easier to get beneath and have easier access to the catalytic converters," according to EPD. "We have notified local metal salvage and scrap yards of the thefts. We ask the public to keep an eye out around larger vehicles with higher clearances and to report any suspicious behaviors."
Such thefts can cost vehicle owners up to $1,000 in repairs and do not account for lost work due to repairs.
EPD is asking the public to "keep an eye out for anyone suspicious and take precautions to secure your vehicles, especially when parked outside or on the street."
