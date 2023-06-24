ENID, Okla. — A 27-year-old man was shot and wounded by Enid police after officers say he brandished a knife as they were attempting to serve warrants Saturday morning, June 24, 2023.
Enid Police Department officers arrived at Chisholm Trail Motel, 2915 N. 4th, at approximately 2:20 a.m. to serve two felony arrest warrants for Dominique Terry Jackson, according to an EPD report.
“While at the motel, Jackson rushed toward officers brandishing a knife and was shot several times,” an EPD press release states. “Officers then began life-saving measures until ambulance and fire personnel arrived.”
Jackson was transported to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and then to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where a media spokeswoman said just after noon that he was listed in good condition.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was contacted by EPD and requested to investigate the incident, during which no officers were injured, according to the EPD release.
Jackson was wanted out of Grant County for failure to appear in cases of lewd molestation and forcible sodomy, according the the EPD release.
He pleaded guilty in 2015 to felony lewd molestation and sodomy charges and was sentenced to 10 years, suspended, and to pay court and jail costs and fees, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network.
A motion was made to revoke the suspended sentence and an arrest warrant was issued on March 22, 2022, according to OSCN.
An EPD spokesman said Saturday police could not release any information or body camera footage because the OSBI has taken over the investigation. An OSBI spokesman said the agency would hold a press conference Monday morning.
