Enid police seeking identity of woman suspected of fraud

Enid Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman suspected of fraud.
On April 27, officers were dispatched to Holdings, 205 N. Oakwood, in reference to a fraud.
Officers were told an unknown person had passed three forged checks using Holdings information. The total of the three checks used was $789.17.
Officers determined the checks were used at Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1108 N. Oakwood.
Video surveillance from Walmart Neighborhood Market shows an unknown woman passing the checks.
Police have released a still from video surveillance of the woman and are asking anyone who knows her identity to contact them.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest or prosecution of this or any crime can report an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (580) 233-6233, https://www.enid.org/services/police or text to 274637, typing “Enid” and a message in the text box.
Those submitting a tip could earn a reward up to $1,000 and will not be required to testify nor be identified.
